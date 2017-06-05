Air Force again considering grounding some A-10s, congresswoman says

The Air Force has again signaled it wants to eliminate three squadrons of A-10 Thunderbolt II jets, permanently grounding the aging aircraft, according to U.S. Rep. Martha McSally. McSally, a former A-10 pilot who represents Congressional District 2, said safety concerns about 110 Thunderbolts that do not have the new, replacement wings could mean a permanent parking space in the aircraft "boneyard" at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.