3 cats saved as fires in two mobile homes are extinguished quickly
TUCSON, AZ - Crews from Northwest Fire District and Mountain Vista Fire responded to reports of smoke and flames in the 2500 block of West Curtis around 4:39 p.m. Friday, June 30. According to a NWFD release, crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from two mobile homes and their patios. A second alarm was initiated to bring in additional firefighting crews.
