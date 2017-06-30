3 cats saved as fires in two mobile homes are extinguished quickly

TUCSON, AZ - Crews from Northwest Fire District and Mountain Vista Fire responded to reports of smoke and flames in the 2500 block of West Curtis around 4:39 p.m. Friday, June 30. According to a NWFD release, crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from two mobile homes and their patios. A second alarm was initiated to bring in additional firefighting crews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.