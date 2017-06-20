2017 MLB Draft results: Arizona LHP R...

2017 MLB Draft results: Arizona LHP Rio Gomez selected in 36th round by Boston Red Sox

The sixth and final Arizona Wildcat player selected in the 2017 MLB Draft was Rio Gomez . The junior lefty was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 36th round.

