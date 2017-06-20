2017 MLB Draft results: Arizona LHP Rio Gomez selected in 36th round by Boston Red Sox
The sixth and final Arizona Wildcat player selected in the 2017 MLB Draft was Rio Gomez . The junior lefty was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 36th round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC