2017 MLB Draft results: Arizona LHP JC Cloney selected in 9th round by Kansas City Royals
JC Cloney was able to return to the Arizona Wildcats for his senior season this year, and that paid off in the form of a ninth round draft selection by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. This is the first time the Royals have selected an Arizona player in the draft since Kevin Long went in the 31st round in 1989.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Jun 2
|Gordon G
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC