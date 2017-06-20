2017 MLB Draft results: Arizona LHP J...

2017 MLB Draft results: Arizona LHP JC Cloney selected in 9th round by Kansas City Royals

JC Cloney was able to return to the Arizona Wildcats for his senior season this year, and that paid off in the form of a ninth round draft selection by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. This is the first time the Royals have selected an Arizona player in the draft since Kevin Long went in the 31st round in 1989.

