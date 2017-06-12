12 books expelled from Tucson schools
On June 26, hearings began in the U.S. District Court for Arizona over Tuscon Unified School District's banned Mexican American Studies program. For almost seven years, Tucson's largest school district has been a battleground pitting state officials against teachers, students and parents over whose stories are taught in the borderlands.
