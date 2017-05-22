Wellness Executives Question Hotel Chains' Capabilities in the Sector
Everyone in hospitality, it seems, is focusing on more wellness offerings, whether through mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, or enhanced programming - but what do the wellness vets think? Does this trend have staying power or is it just a fad? Wellness is one of those catchall terms that encompasses a number of things: health, fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, you name it. But it's also a sector that's being closely watched by many of the biggest names in the hospitality industry, too, as well as destinations such as Beverly Hills, California.
