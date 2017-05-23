Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day

TUCSON, AZ - Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m. TOP STORIES 1. VETERANS AT RISK OF MISSING VA APPOINTMENTS DUE TO CONTRACT DISPUTE An estimated 200 veterans a day are at risk of not making their Tucson VA medical appointments due to a contract dispute, possibly putting their health in jeopardy.

