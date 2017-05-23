Thousands of Arizonans lose 'in-netwo...

Thousands of Arizonans lose 'in-network' insurance coverage at Dignity hospitals

Tuesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Health Net customers who now get care at Dignity Health's St. Joseph's, Chander Regional or Mercy Gilbert hospitals will need to switch providers amid an insurance-contract dispute. Dignity estimates it affects 5,000 patients.

