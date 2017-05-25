Southern AZ seniors kick off new journey at annual Grad Night
TUCSON, AZ - School leaders are giving their best wishes to hundreds of Southern Arizona seniors this weekend, but many students chose to spend one last night at school to celebrate with their friends. Flowing Wells High School continued the tradition of hosting a 'Grad Night' in an effort to keep their graduating seniors safe by locking them in overnight.
