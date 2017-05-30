Sierra Vista police arrest 2 suspects in armed robbery, assault, kidnapping
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Sierra Vista police arrested two men in connection with an investigation of an early-morning robbery and assault of a man on Friday, May 26. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 24-year-old Israel Vasquez and 23-year-old Robert Bustamante were both charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and misconduct with weapons as a prohibited possessor. Both are being held in the Cochise County Jail.
