School Supervision of Asthma Meds May Not Improve Asthma Control
ATS 2017, WASHINGTON, DCa' Supervising the use of inhaled corticosteroids in elementary school children with asthma may not improve asthma symptoms, prevent school absences or reduce health care use, according to new research presented at the ATS 2017 International Conference. Researchers conducted a randomized controlled trial of a comprehensive school-based asthma program among 361 children, most of whom were from Hispanic and low-income families, living in Tucson, Arizona.
