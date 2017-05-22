Police Dispatch
A man in a stolen lab coat was caught spray-painting odd symbols and phrases throughout an underground tunnel, insisting he was doing it for a noble purpose, according to a University of Arizona Police Department report. A UA officer was called to the Warren Tunnel, under Speedway Boulevard near Campbell Avenue, where he found a man wearing a white lab coat covered in wet paint and a partially open backpack revealing a can of spray paint inside.
