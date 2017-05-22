Just a tiny number of autonomous cars can have a big impact on traffic flow

If you're of the opinion that the traffic problems associated with human drivers will only cease when the majority of vehicles on the road are autonomous, think again! According to a recent study carried out at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign , having just 5 percent of cars on the road be autonomous vehicles could eliminate stop-and-go waves of traffic - and all the accident risk and fuel inefficiency that comes with it. "We wondered what would happen if we tried to use the emerging connected and automated vehicle technologies at low penetration rates to influence the overall traffic flow," Daniel Work , the assistant professor who served as lead researcher on the project, told Digital Trends.

