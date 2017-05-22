Just a tiny number of autonomous cars...

Just a tiny number of autonomous cars can have a big impact on traffic flow

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Digital Trends

If you're of the opinion that the traffic problems associated with human drivers will only cease when the majority of vehicles on the road are autonomous, think again! According to a recent study carried out at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign , having just 5 percent of cars on the road be autonomous vehicles could eliminate stop-and-go waves of traffic - and all the accident risk and fuel inefficiency that comes with it. "We wondered what would happen if we tried to use the emerging connected and automated vehicle technologies at low penetration rates to influence the overall traffic flow," Daniel Work , the assistant professor who served as lead researcher on the project, told Digital Trends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what happened to The Morning Blends Ann Laurice... (Jun '13) May 19 Sixthree 11
News After 35 years, Marana ends relationship with PACC May 18 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 4
Best area to move to in Tuscon. May 14 Jack k 5
jennifer laplatte May 13 kyman 1
Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11) May 12 Maksteve 14
Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11) May 12 Steamboat Willie 8
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) May 11 MP13MOB 270
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC