Hispanic Chamber applauds Ducey education, business efforts
Gov. Doug Ducey speaks with two members of the FIRST Robotics world champion CRUSH team from Sonoran Science Academy at the THCC luncheon May 10 Gov. Doug Ducey discussed his accomplishments supporting education and Southern Arizona businesses in the past year at the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce annual post-legislative luncheon May 12. Among those accomplishments was the much-applauded balanced budget, a focus on providing funding for teachers and other efforts to retain the state's educators, slashing burdensome regulation and improved relations with Mexico. Ducey provided more specifics for some accomplishments than others.
