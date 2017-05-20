Get ready, Phoenix! Valley expected to hit 100 degrees by Sunday, more warm weather on the way Phoenix will hit 100 degrees on Sunday, and only continue to warm up during the week. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2r4vB9R Junior Casselman fishes at Papago Park in Phoenix, where the temperature has passed 100 degrees, on May 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.