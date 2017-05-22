Fire districts explore consolidation

Fire districts explore consolidation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista Fire Districts are working to combine the districts. In a meeting on Wednesday, May 17, both boards met and voted unanimously to explore consolidating the two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what happened to The Morning Blends Ann Laurice... (Jun '13) May 19 Sixthree 11
News After 35 years, Marana ends relationship with PACC May 18 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 4
Best area to move to in Tuscon. May 14 Jack k 5
jennifer laplatte May 13 kyman 1
Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11) May 12 Maksteve 14
Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11) May 12 Steamboat Willie 8
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) May 11 MP13MOB 270
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC