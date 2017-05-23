Final arrest made in Sierra Vista fra...

Final arrest made in Sierra Vista fraud, identity theft ring

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - The final arrest has been made in a fraud and identity theft investigation in Sierra Vista, according to a Sierra Vista Police Department news release. On Saturday, May 20 at 11:45 a.m. 33-year-old James Mosier was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint on North Highway 90, for two failure to appear warrants that were issued by the SVPD.

