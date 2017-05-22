Drug sniffing K9 assists in traffic stop, finds cocaine in truck
TUCSON, AZ - While participating in Operation Countermeasure, Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Station and deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department pulled over a truck for a traffic violation. According to a CBP statement at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, May 18 the truck was pulled over on Interstate 10 near Marana for a traffic violation.
