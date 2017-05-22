Cienega grads stranded before senior ...

Cienega grads stranded before senior trip

TUCSON, AZ - Students, parents and administrators at Cienega High School want to know why this year's senior trip fell through and what happened to the tens of thousands of dollars they paid for it. Seventy-four students and more than a dozen adult chaperones waited in the parking lot of the high school until the early morning hours.

