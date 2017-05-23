BP agents seize $738,000 in drugs, ar...

BP agents seize $738,000 in drugs, arrest 6 during weekend stops

TUCSON, AZ - Last weekend Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector seized $188,000 in methamphetamine and $550,000 in marijuana and arrested six people in two separate incidents. According to the CBP release the first stop was on Friday, May 19 at the Interstate 19 checkpoint.

