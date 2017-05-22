Arizona football recruiting SitRep: T...

Arizona football recruiting SitRep: The Wildcats land their fifth commit of 2018

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Desert Swarm

This past week for the Arizona Wildcats has been slower on the recruiting front than previous weeks. They did, however, add another solid piece to the current class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what happened to The Morning Blends Ann Laurice... (Jun '13) May 19 Sixthree 11
News After 35 years, Marana ends relationship with PACC May 18 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 4
Best area to move to in Tuscon. May 14 Jack k 5
jennifer laplatte May 13 kyman 1
Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11) May 12 Maksteve 14
Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11) May 12 Steamboat Willie 8
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) May 11 MP13MOB 270
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC