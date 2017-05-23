APSU's Alex Robles earns adidasA OVC Pitcher of the Week honor

For the second time this season, Austin Peay State University senior right-handed pitcher Alex Robles has been named the adidasA Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week, earning the league's final regular-season honor after picking up a pair of victories to help the Govs clinch a berth into the OVC Baseball Championship. Robles, of Tucson, Arizona, made three relief appearances during the regular season's final week, finishing with a 2-0 record and 1.17 earned-run average while striking out 10 batters in 7.2 innings pitched.

