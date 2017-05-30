ADOT receives 2017 regional partnering award 38 mins ago

Representatives of project partners recognized for their spirit of collaboration include, from left, Scott Sprague, Arizona Game and Fish Department; Jesse Espinosa, Granite Construction; Rod Lane, ADOT; PAG Chair and Town of Oro Valley Mayor Satish Hiremath; RTA Chair and Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy; Brian Ravesloot, AECOM; Sherry Ruther, Pima County, and Rick Ellis, Pima County. Carolyn Campbell, Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection, was unavailable for the photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGUN.