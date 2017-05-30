ADOT receives 2017 regional partnering award 38 mins ago
Representatives of project partners recognized for their spirit of collaboration include, from left, Scott Sprague, Arizona Game and Fish Department; Jesse Espinosa, Granite Construction; Rod Lane, ADOT; PAG Chair and Town of Oro Valley Mayor Satish Hiremath; RTA Chair and Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy; Brian Ravesloot, AECOM; Sherry Ruther, Pima County, and Rick Ellis, Pima County. Carolyn Campbell, Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection, was unavailable for the photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGUN.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
|Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooti...
|May 25
|Frogface Kate
|18
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|May 24
|Eggbreaker81
|5
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|May 23
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|6
|Would you bang Erin Christiansen (Aug '10)
|May 23
|longschlong
|44
|what happened to The Morning Blends Ann Laurice... (Jun '13)
|May 19
|Sixthree
|11
|After 35 years, Marana ends relationship with PACC
|May 18
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC