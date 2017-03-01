Your uncomfortable Western corners

Your uncomfortable Western corners

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: High Country News

We asked readers: Where in the West have you traveled that helped you understand an uncomfortable truth about the West? Here is a sampling of their answers. Noisy truth at 14,000 feet Mount Sherman, Colorado My husband has been working on Colorado's Fourteeners since he was about 14. We are nearing 64. One year I decided I needed to climb at least one so I could experience what he held so dear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson Sun jon 1
News Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester Sun jon 1
Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13) Fri SpotOn 2
News Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new... Mar 3 flubber 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
udshfk Feb 24 Chuck 1
Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo... Feb 20 River Rat 71 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC