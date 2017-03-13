Woman hiker injured after fall on Mou...

Woman hiker injured after fall on Mount Lemmon in Tucson

15 hrs ago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say an Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew had to conduct its second rescue mission in two days. On Monday, a crew rescued a man who became distressed as he hiked on the Pima Canyon trail in the Catalina Mountains about a mile north of the trailhead in a rugged ravine.

Tucson, AZ

