Woman hiker injured after fall on Mount Lemmon in Tucson
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say an Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew had to conduct its second rescue mission in two days. On Monday, a crew rescued a man who became distressed as he hiked on the Pima Canyon trail in the Catalina Mountains about a mile north of the trailhead in a rugged ravine.
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|8 hr
|bob frapples
|4
|Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14)
|17 hr
|Peter
|3
|Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate...
|Tue
|Alien Touch
|1
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Mar 9
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
