Woman facing charges in child's death arrested on drug charges
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - Kylie Marie Brewer, the woman arrested in the death of her 6-month-old child, is now facing drug charges. Brewer was booked into the Pima County Jail late Sunday night on charges of marijuana possession, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance.
