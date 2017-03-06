Woman facing charges in child's death...

Woman facing charges in child's death arrested on drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PIMA COUNTY, AZ - Kylie Marie Brewer, the woman arrested in the death of her 6-month-old child, is now facing drug charges. Brewer was booked into the Pima County Jail late Sunday night on charges of marijuana possession, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! 1 hr Juan 10
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff 9 hr Sleepless In 2
News Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson Sun jon 1
News Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester Sun jon 1
Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13) Mar 3 SpotOn 2
News Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new... Mar 3 flubber 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC