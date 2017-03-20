Woman convicted in beating death of son

Woman convicted in beating death of son

PIMA COUNTY, AZ - A woman has been convicted in connection with the 2013 death of her 4-year-old son, authorities said. The Pima County Attorney's Office said a jury found Judy Minley guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child abuse on Thursday, March 16. MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE .

