Will Tax Reform Hurt Housing Market?
A proposal coming out of the White House to raise the standard tax deduction would be welcome news for most taxpayers, but some in the housing industry fear it could discourage new homeowners. Among the changes being proposed is an almost-doubling of the standard deduction -- from $12,600 to $24,000 for a married couple filing jointly.
