Will Tax Reform Hurt Housing Market?

Will Tax Reform Hurt Housing Market?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

A proposal coming out of the White House to raise the standard tax deduction would be welcome news for most taxpayers, but some in the housing industry fear it could discourage new homeowners. Among the changes being proposed is an almost-doubling of the standard deduction -- from $12,600 to $24,000 for a married couple filing jointly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... 12 hr Barbara Espinosa 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! 15 hr Inquisitor 11
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mon Sleepless In 2
News Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson Mar 5 jon 1
News Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester Mar 5 jon 1
Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13) Mar 3 SpotOn 2
News Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new... Mar 3 flubber 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC