What's For Lunch: Blanco Tacos & Tequila helps with setting up an authentic taco bar

TUCSON, AZ - Chef Ryan Jones from Blanco Tacos & Tequila joined the KOLD News 13 staff to make a March Madness Taco Bar for this week's "What's For Lunch!" segment. For taco bar catering options, call Blanco at 520-232-1007 or visit their website at http://bit.ly/2n7hXPV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.