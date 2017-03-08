What ever happened to Tucson's Presidio?

10 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

What ever happened to Tucson's Presidio? Only in Arizona: Spanish outpost of the mid-1700s nearly disappeared under the central business district. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2m1Yiy0 Only in Arizona: Spanish outpost of the mid-1700s nearly disappeared under the central business district before being partially reconstructed as a living history museum in 2007.

