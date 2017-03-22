Was the Phoenix Zoo visited by aliens in 1993?
Only in Arizona: Pair of employees witness an unidentified flying object taking a keen interest in the zoo's animal residents. Was the Phoenix Zoo visited by aliens in 1993? Only in Arizona: Pair of employees witness an unidentified flying object taking a keen interest in the zoo's animal residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Stephen Clark
|19
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Tue
|deeboy
|19
|Bill Marshall
|Mar 18
|kelly_
|1
|Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11)
|Mar 16
|Clown
|4
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|bob frapples
|4
|Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14)
|Mar 15
|Peter
|3
|Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate...
|Mar 14
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC