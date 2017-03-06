UA officials respond to Trump travel ...

UA officials respond to Trump travel ban update

TUCSON, AZ - University of Arizona officials are responding to President Donald Trump's new executive order Monday, placing a travel ban on six majority-Muslim nations. Their recommendation remains relatively the same, that students and faculty from the blocked nations should "not depart the U.S." According to Mike Proctor, Vice President for Global Initiatives at the University of Arizona, because the situation in Washington is dynamic, they are still formulating a plan for the protection of their international students and faculty.

