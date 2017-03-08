Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day
TUCSON, AZ - Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m. TOP STORIES 1. DRIVER DIES AFTER CAR SLAMS INTO WALL ON I-10 A man died early Tuesday morning when the car he was driving slammed into a wall on Interstate 10 at Miracle Mile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Tue
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mon
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13)
|Mar 3
|SpotOn
|2
|Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new...
|Mar 3
|flubber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC