Tucson Police Respond to Assisting Border Patrol in Search For Escaped Suspect

Police officers immediately responded to assist the United States Border Patrol after an agent said a suspect escaped custody at Banner University Medical Center Friday afternoon, according to a release from Tucson Police Department. TPD said that the USBP agent further advised them that the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Carlos Erazo-Velasquez, was in USBP custody for being in the country illegally and for assaulting an agent during his initial detention.

