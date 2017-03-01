Tucson Police Respond to Assisting Bo...

Tucson Police Respond to Assisting Border Patrol in Search For Escaped Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

Police officers immediately responded to assist the United States Border Patrol after an agent said a suspect escaped custody at Banner University Medical Center Friday afternoon, according to a release from Tucson Police Department. TPD said that the USBP agent further advised them that the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Carlos Erazo-Velasquez, was in USBP custody for being in the country illegally and for assaulting an agent during his initial detention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson Sun jon 1
News Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester Sun jon 1
Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13) Fri SpotOn 2
News Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new... Mar 3 flubber 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
udshfk Feb 24 Chuck 1
Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo... Feb 20 River Rat 71 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC