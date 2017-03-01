Tucson Police Respond to Assisting Border Patrol in Search For Escaped Suspect
Police officers immediately responded to assist the United States Border Patrol after an agent said a suspect escaped custody at Banner University Medical Center Friday afternoon, according to a release from Tucson Police Department. TPD said that the USBP agent further advised them that the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Carlos Erazo-Velasquez, was in USBP custody for being in the country illegally and for assaulting an agent during his initial detention.
