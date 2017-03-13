Tucson mayor on "state of the city"
TUCSON, AZ - For the first time in nearly a decade, the state of the city of Tucson seems fine. While there are some storm clouds lingering on the horizon, for the time being, things are going pretty well it seems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes on 6th ave (Jun '11)
|20 hr
|Clown
|4
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Thu
|bob frapples
|4
|Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14)
|Wed
|Peter
|3
|Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate...
|Tue
|Alien Touch
|1
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Mar 9
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC