Tucson council set to vote on La Placita agreement
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday, March 7, on whether to work out a lease agreement with HSL La Placita Apartments, LLC to demolish the La Placita Plaza to build a 250-unit apartment complex. An independent audit found the complex would generate $5.2 million in economic benefits during a proposed 8-year property tax abatement.
