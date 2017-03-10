Tucson city council passes "upgrades"...

Tucson city council passes "upgrades" on 3 ordinances

10 hrs ago

TUCSON, AZ - In one council session, the Tucson City Council passed and updated three ordinances making all tougher and more stringent. Related to distracted driving, the council passed an ordinance that prohibits using an electronic device while driving a car.

