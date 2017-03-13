The Western origins of the sanctuary movement
In 1981, Jim Corbett, a Quaker activist who lived in Tucson, Arizona, learned of a Salvadoran refugee who had been caught by the U.S. Border Patrol. Hoping to help the man fight deportation, he later found him at a crowded detention center, along with hundreds of Central Americans who had fled civil wars in El Salvador and Guatemala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feature points code, 1,000 points. 100% legit (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|Peter
|3
|Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate...
|22 hr
|Alien Touch
|1
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|brucemarnold
|3
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Mar 9
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC