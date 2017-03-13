Talking Freedom of the Press with Journalists Maureen Dowd, Joe Conason and Evan Thomas
I had the honor of moderating a great discussion on freedom of the press under the Trump administration with The New York Times ' Maureen Dowd, the National Memo's Joe Conason and longtime political reporter Evan Thomas at the Tucson Festival of Books. If you weren't able to get the festival to see it, you can watch it here on C-SPAN's website.
