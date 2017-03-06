Sunnyside School District accidentally releases employees' personal information
TUCSON, AZ - A pretty big mistake had Tucson's second largest school district scrambling to make sure its employees won't be hurt. Personal employee information was accidentally sent out to every Sunnyside Unified School District employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|8 hr
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|10 hr
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mon
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Gabriel Abendano (Jan '13)
|Mar 3
|SpotOn
|2
|Foundation dedicated to teaching STEM opens new...
|Mar 3
|flubber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC