Streets of This Town: Dead Soldiers at Night

"Streets of This Town" is a little photo series featuring random pics I take on long walks through Tucson-to sort of coincide with Tucson Salvage. For all the folks and boosters chirping about Tucson's financial turnaround, I walk these streets almost nightly and am quietly shocked with the levels of abandonment-hollowed out storefronts, houses, gas stations, on major and minor streets.

