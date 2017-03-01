Raytheon, U.S. Air Force upgrade MALD-J with anti-jam capabilities
TUCSON, Ariz.-Raytheon and the U.S. Air Force validated performance of an upgraded navigation system for the Miniature Air Launched Decoy-Jammer in six flight tests from B-52 and F-16 aircraft at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. The system upgrade, designated as GAINS II , includes an enhanced multi-element GPS controlled antenna assembly. This new technology improves MALD-J navigation performance in a GPS jamming environment.
