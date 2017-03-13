Project Ina delaying more drivers, this time on Cortaro Road
TUCSON, AZ - On Tuesday, construction crews will be re-striping east and westbound lanes along Cortaro Road between Arizona Pavilions and Interstate 10. According to a Town of Marana news release, the work will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion. The first part of the project will be the re-striping of the eastbound lanes.
