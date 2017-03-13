Project Ina delaying more drivers, th...

Project Ina delaying more drivers, this time on Cortaro Road

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - On Tuesday, construction crews will be re-striping east and westbound lanes along Cortaro Road between Arizona Pavilions and Interstate 10. According to a Town of Marana news release, the work will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion. The first part of the project will be the re-striping of the eastbound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate... 13 hr Alien Touch 1
Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16) Mar 9 brucemarnold 3
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Mar 9 SVI AVE 268
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Mar 7 Inquisitor 11
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
News Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson Mar 5 jon 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,558 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC