Prescribed burn of Area Whiskey on Ft. Huachuca this weekend
FORT HUACHUCA, AZ - Fort Huachuca, U.S. Forest Service and other local cooperating fire agencies are planning to conduct a prescribed burn Saturday, March 11 in Area Whiskey. Area Whiskey is approximately 934 acres located in Lower Garden Canyon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16)
|Thu
|brucemarnold
|3
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Thu
|SVI AVE
|268
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mar 7
|Inquisitor
|11
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Mar 6
|Sleepless In
|2
|Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
|Cop Knocks Down 86-Year-Old Protester
|Mar 5
|jon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC