Phase Two of Grant Road Improvement Project begins
TUCSON, AZ - Work is set to begin on the next phase of a project to widen Grant Road early Monday, March 20. Phase Two of the Grant Road Improvement Project stretches just west of Stone Avenue to just east of Park Avenue. Voters approved a half-cent sales tax in May 2006 to fund the $2.1 billion Regional Transportation Authority project.
