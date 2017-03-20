Oro Valley fundraiser benefits domestic violence center
ORO VALLEY, AZ - A women's group in Oro Valley made the most of their charitable opportunity Sunday. The auditorium at Sun City Oro Valley Adult Activity Retirement Community was packed full, as those in attendance shined a bright light on the horrors of domestic violence and abuse.
