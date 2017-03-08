Office: Phoenix area to lead Arizona ...

Office: Phoenix area to lead Arizona in employment growth

12 hrs ago

The Phoenix metro area is expected to significantly outpace the rest of Arizona in job growth during a two-year span ending in mid-2018. The state Office of Economic Opportunity projects employment will increase 2.8 percent each year in the Phoenix area, which includes Maricopa and Pinal counties.

