Odd smell, smoke force evacuation at Mountain View High School

9 hrs ago

MARANA, AZ - Someone pulled a fire alarm at Mountain View High School on Tucson's northwest side on Tuesday morning, March 14, because of an odd smell and smoke. According to Tamara Crawley of Marana Unified School District, the smoke was in the Little Theatre on the campus at 3901 W. Linda Vista Boulevard.

