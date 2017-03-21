Musical show looks to help rescue pets find loving homes

TUCSON, AZ - You can find the new star of your life at a night full of musical fun! Donna Dunham with the Saddlebrooke Pet Rescue Team Network and Saddlebrooke Showcase of Talent's Director Walter Fritz tell us all about their special charity event, "Who Let the Dogs Out?" Joining them Max and Lexi Lou, two sweet pups up for adoption. The show is happening Monday, March 27th at 7 p.m. Tickets are almost sold out.

