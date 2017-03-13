Mexican magnate supports migrants' bi...

Mexican magnate supports migrants' bid for US citizenship

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Mexican telecom magnate Carlos Slim has joined forces with Mexico's largest university and the country's human rights agency to hold workshops for Latinos in the United States on how to obtain U.S. citizenship. The National Autonomous University of Mexico, known as UNAM, says the Carlos Slim Foundation and the National Human Rights Commission signed the agreement Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violate... 10 hr Alien Touch 1
Looking for Pre-1985 Tucson Historical Information (Mar '16) Mar 9 brucemarnold 3
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Mar 9 SVI AVE 268
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Mar 7 Inquisitor 11
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff Mar 6 Sleepless In 2
News Mayor speaks about hate crimes in Tucson Mar 5 jon 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC