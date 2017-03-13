Mexican magnate supports migrants' bid for US citizenship
" Mexican telecom magnate Carlos Slim has joined forces with Mexico's largest university and the country's human rights agency to hold workshops for Latinos in the United States on how to obtain U.S. citizenship. The National Autonomous University of Mexico, known as UNAM, says the Carlos Slim Foundation and the National Human Rights Commission signed the agreement Tuesday.
